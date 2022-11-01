Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $46,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.47. 39,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,451. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.28. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.