Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 69,180 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,180 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 398,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,786,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.