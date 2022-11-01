Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 3,033.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.06% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.