Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Down 10.5% in October

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 10,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter valued at $6,436,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Canaan by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 324,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Canaan by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 233,129 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at $720,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAN traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 66,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,958. The company has a market cap of $570.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Canaan has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Canaan had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $246.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canaan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

