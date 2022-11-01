Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.69-$5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,725. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.51.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.