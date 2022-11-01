Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 248 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $225.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.60.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

