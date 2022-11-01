Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

