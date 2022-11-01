Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.21.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

