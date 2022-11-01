Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ITT. Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.90.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

