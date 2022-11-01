Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

