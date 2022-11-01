Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Invests $223,000 in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 140,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,857,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

