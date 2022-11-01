Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 249.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,193 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 631.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 74,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MO opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

