Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $206,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $501.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.43 and a 200 day moving average of $503.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $221.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

