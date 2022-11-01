Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,600 Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.22% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JSML opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

