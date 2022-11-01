Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 431,952 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,418,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.