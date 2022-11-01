Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPXWF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Capital Power Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. 755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
