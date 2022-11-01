Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Lowered to C$56.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Capital Power Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.23. 950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $39.87.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

