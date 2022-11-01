Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CPX. CIBC raised their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital Power to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.10.

Shares of CPX traded down C$1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,509. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 41.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.61.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 1,200 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$52,560. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,560. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Insiders sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock worth $5,430,341 over the last three months.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

