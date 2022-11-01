Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 504,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris acquired 7,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,461. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

