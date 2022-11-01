Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.93.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE CS traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.53. 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$455.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$462.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

