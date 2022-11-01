Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Short Interest Down 10.4% in October

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 207,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Capstone Green Energy Price Performance
Shares of CGRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 74,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Capstone Green Energy has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 212.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Capstone Green Energy Company Profile
Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.
