Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 16,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,771. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

