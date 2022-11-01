Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz Sells 31,950 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,061. The company has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.