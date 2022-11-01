Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.2 %

CRI stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.08. 37,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

