Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $66.93. 1,050,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,071. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 47.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 367.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 11.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 69.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

