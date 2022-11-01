Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.
Catalent Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE CTLT opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent has a 1-year low of $64.44 and a 1-year high of $140.55.
Insider Transactions at Catalent
In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,007 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $57,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
