Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CPARW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,020. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 140,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82,088 shares during the last quarter.

