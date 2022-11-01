Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CAT traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.50. 2,713,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,729. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.