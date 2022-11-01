Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $205.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.50. 2,713,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,729. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.63.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

