Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Update

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,605,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,037,640. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,906,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,087,000 after buying an additional 66,567 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,709,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,913,000 after acquiring an additional 342,327 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.63. 7,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,693. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CATY. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.