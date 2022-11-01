CD Private Equity Fund I (CD1) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

CD Private Equity Fund I is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments in buyout funds focused on small to lower middle-markets in the United States.

