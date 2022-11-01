CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.44 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $111.46 million and $7.44 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,533.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008150 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00040693 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00044458 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022633 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13812536 USD and is down -8.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $12,091,595.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

