Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $483,940.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $49.33 million and approximately $483,940.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004863 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,628,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars.

