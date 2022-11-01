CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

