Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.81

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 103394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBR. Citigroup started coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,462,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 316,345 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at $6,334,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth $5,114,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Further Reading

