Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 10,622 shares.The stock last traded at $36.41 and had previously closed at $36.87.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Central Securities

In other news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the second quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Central Securities by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

