Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 144 at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 121 ($1.46) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 121.50 ($1.47).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 77.30 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The company has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 773.00. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 60.68 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.80.

In related news, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £1,931.16 ($2,333.45). Insiders have bought 7,997 shares of company stock valued at $607,536 in the last quarter.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

