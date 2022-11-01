Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,782. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $666.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.59. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.03 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 335.3% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $2,159,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 84.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $485,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

