Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after acquiring an additional 249,096 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Century Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CCS traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 228,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

