Chain (XCN) Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Billion

Chain (XCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Chain has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Chain has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $37.61 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

