Chainlink (LINK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $351.48 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and approximately $351.48 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $7.65 or 0.00037411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.51 or 0.31409269 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

