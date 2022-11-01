Chainlink Trading Up 9.7% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $7.72 or 0.00037749 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.79 billion and approximately $411.70 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,420.27 or 0.31449715 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

