Champion Iron Limited to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Champion Iron Stock Down 4.0 %

CIA opened at C$4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.18.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$300.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

