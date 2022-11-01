Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Charah Solutions Stock Performance

CHRA remained flat at $1.67 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,228. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions ( NYSE:CHRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 219.29%. The business had revenue of $77.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 145,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

