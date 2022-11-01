Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY22 guidance at $10.70-10.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $10.70-$10.95 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $212.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average of $222.62. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $448.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.