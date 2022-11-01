Charter Communications, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will earn $8.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.68. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.15 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.89.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $367.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.76 and its 200 day moving average is $433.13. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

