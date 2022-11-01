Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Separately, Dawson James lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 363.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

