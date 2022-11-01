Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.60-$19.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.60-19.70 EPS.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $466.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.04. Chemed has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chemed by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

