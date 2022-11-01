Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Position Trimmed by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912,428 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy comprises 4.8% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned 1.25% of Chesapeake Energy worth $122,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHK opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $105.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.