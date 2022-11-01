Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at $6.05-$6.25 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $124.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

